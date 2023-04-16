Western Advocate
Brett Anthony Dove, 46, convicted for never licensed person drive vehicle on road

By Court Reporter
Updated April 16 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
A MAN has been caught driving a motor vehicle having never being licensed and it was all captured on CCTV.

