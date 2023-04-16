A MAN has been caught driving a motor vehicle having never being licensed and it was all captured on CCTV.
Brett Anthony Dove, 46, of Hamley Street, South Bathurst, made no appearance before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, April 5, where he was charged with one count of never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Dove submitted a written plea of guilty, which was accepted by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
In his absence, she convicted him of the charge.
In police documents before the court, CCTV captured Dove returning to a Blayney property at 1.37pm on August 18, 2022, in a silver Holden Commodore, alongside an unknown male.
Dove was driving the vehicle and exited the vehicle from the driver's seat, while the unknown male is in the back seat on the driver's side.
At 9.21am on February, 15, 2023, police attended Dove's South Bathurst to speak with him about the incident.
Loud music was heard from within the premises, however, no one answered the door.
Police re-attended the premises at 11.10am the same day and heard a number of voices coming from within the residence.
Police spoke with an associate of the accused who stated he was not home and he was unsure where he was nor when he would return.
Dove was handed a monetary fine of $1200, while the court disqualified him from holding a driver's/rider's licence for eight months from April 5, 2023.
