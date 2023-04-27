Western Advocate
Amaru Warren Lloyd Lovett in Bathurst Court for spitting on relative

By Court Reporter
Updated April 27 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse. File picture
A MAGISTRATE has told a 20-year-old to get his anger in check after he spat in the face of a relative during a heated argument.

