A MAGISTRATE has told a 20-year-old to get his anger in check after he spat in the face of a relative during a heated argument.
Amaru Warren Lloyd Lovett of McIntosh Place, Kelso, was placed on a 12 month community correction order (CCO) after he was convicted of common assault and failing to appear in court.
Lovett was playing a video game at the victim's home on Beyers Place in Kelso about 3pm on January 7, 2023 when he got a text message, court papers said.
Lovett stood from his chair and began to walk around while yelling about the message when the 61-year-old victim told him to calm down or leave if he was going to continue behaving that way.
The court heard Lovett slammed the front door as he left the home, only to stay in the driveway for some time.
The victim spoke with a witness about the incident before she went outside to try and calm Lovett down a second time.
Still aggravated by the message, Lovett kept yelling at the victim before he spat in her face.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 6pm the same day, where she gave police a statement about the assault.
On January 28, Lovett went to the police station on his own where he was arrested before he later admitted to the assault.
The court heard Lovett - on a separate occasion - was arrested in a Bonnor Street home on March 24, 2023 about 10.30am for an outstanding warrant, after he failed to appear before Bathurst Local Court as required by his bail conditions.
Lovett's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court his client - who spent two nights in custody for the matter - was angered by the text because it was about a relative who had, allegedly, previously brought drugs into his home.
"He [Lovett] had a fight with his [relative] and kicked him out ... His maturity is reflected in this decision," Mr Naveed said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis expressed her distaste for Lovett's actions and said he needs to treat people with respect.
"This was your [relative]. How could you spit on her? It's a common assault, spitting is horrible," Ms Ellis said.
"Your [relative] is someone you should respect and treasure. Please remember that next time you get so angry and just want to do something."
A condition of Lovett's CCO is that he participates in anger management.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.