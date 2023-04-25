Western Advocate
Mack Griffith takes out Soldier's Saddle with favourite Osman

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated April 26 2023 - 10:45am, first published April 25 2023 - 5:45pm
Osman and Grant Buckley take out the 2023 Bathurst Soldier's Saddle. Picture by Alexander Grant.
JUST over two months since Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith celebrated success in the CDRA Country Championships Heat he claimed another major Central West prize with victory in Tuesday's Bathurst Soldier's Saddle (1,400 metres) at Tyers Park.

