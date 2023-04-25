Mack Griffith takes out Soldier's Saddle with favourite Osman

JUST over two months since Mudgee trainer Mack Griffith celebrated success in the CDRA Country Championships Heat he claimed another major Central West prize with victory in Tuesday's Bathurst Soldier's Saddle (1,400 metres) at Tyers Park.
Griffith watched on in delight as Osman ($2.25 favourite, Grant Buckley) had everything play out perfectly to his plan in the ANZAC Day feature.
Osman found the lead early, held it all the way, and successfully fended off a challenge down the home straight from Alison Smith's How's It Kev ($5, Will Stanley).
There was plenty of buzz around Osman after the American Pharoah gelding saluted in style at Scone in his previous start.
He was able to bring a similar level of ability into his Bathurst bid.
"I was very confident before the race and after the first 100 metres I was super confident. Buckley gave it a 10 out of 10 ride," Griffith said.
"It'll set him up well for the Gooree Cup in a few weeks, and the sponsors actually own the horse so there's going to be a bit of pressure there.
"The Soldier's Saddle is a great race to win. It's on a day that's close to the hearts of a lot of people here in Australia."
The victory takes Osman to five wins from 13 starts, and it's the richest win of his career to date.
Griffith said the gelding has been a treat to work with throughout his career.
"Every time he goes out he just does what I ask of him," he said.
"He's a nice horse and he's going places."
Buckley urged Osman forward from the wide draw to find the lead, with barrier one runner Wunambal also pushing ahead to sit behind Griffith's runner.
Wunambal worked to the outside of Osman with 800m to go while The Maxinator attempted to go three wide around the leading pair across the entire stretch of the home turn.
How's It Kev and Straya Pride were perfectly positioned behind the wall of runners as the field straightened for home.
Whatsin was also working her way into the race from further back near the rail.
Osman easily pulled clear of the tiring Wunambal and The Maxinator inside the final 400 metres but soon had the charging What's It Kev to deal with.
What's It Kev continued to come at Osman all the way to the finish line but the Mudgee runner continued to work well to the post to win by a length.
Whatsin ($9, Nick Heywood) completed the Central West lockout of the top three spots as the Dean Mirfin-trained runner finished three lengths further back on her home track.
Mirfin's mare went one spot better than she did in the same race a year earlier.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
