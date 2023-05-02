BATHURST is set to be hit by some freezing weather, just in time for the Royal Bathurst Show.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the mercury is expected to plummet to a low of zero degrees on Friday, the lowest temperature of 2023 and the lowest since September 5 (-1.5).
Patches of frost and the chance of fog on Friday morning is likely, but conditions are expected to be sunny in the afternoon.
READ MORE:
The cold snap is expected to set in on Thursday, with the mercury forecast to drop down to three degrees, before consecutive days of a low of zero.
This will be followed by a low of one on Sunday, before a freezing Monday that will bring a low of -1.
For those that enjoy searching for snow, the bureau's MetEye program indicates there's no real chance of snow this weekend, although it looks like it'll be the first major falls in the Snowy Mountains.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.