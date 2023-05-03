Western Advocate
Paige Lowe scores the opening try of Sydney Roosters' Tarsha Gale Cup grand final win

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:33pm, first published May 3 2023 - 4:30pm
Bathurst's Paige Lowe, back, third from left, with her Roosters team-mates after winning the Tarsha Gale Cup grand final. Picture by Bryden Sharp Photography
A TRY in the third minute, an injury in the fifth minute then a whole heap of tense minutes watching on from the bench before celebrating - it's was a Saturday that Paige Lowe won't soon forget.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

