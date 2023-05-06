Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Emerging Knights forward Myles Martin targets playing senior footy in 2023 after Newcastle's SG Ball campaign

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 6 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emerging Knights forward Myles Martin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Emerging Knights forward Myles Martin. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Myles Martin has proved he can train with men, the next step for the Bathurst talent is to prove he can play against them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.