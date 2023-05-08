Western Advocate
Matt Lawson works with New South Wales Country under 18s as a trainer

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 8 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
Wearing NSW Country colours, it's something that Bathurst trainer Matt Lawson (middle row, far right) was delighted to do. Picture supplied
HE'S the man that operates in the background, but on Saturday Matt Lawson still played a vital role when the New South Wales Country under 18s did battle against City.

