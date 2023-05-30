By the Bowling Shark
THE last semi-final of the major/minors was played over the weekend, with the final to be contested next week.
Even though the weather was quite cool on Saturday, there was a great turn out of social players.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, May 23
Rink two: John Toole (Jnr) and Josh Roberson had a tight battle against Andrew Long and Ron McGarry, with the scores tied on the sixth at 6-all.
The match could have gone either way, but Team Roberson held on to take the win 25-22.
Rink three: Bill Dawson, Ron Hogan and Noel Witney dominated the opposition of Terry Clark, John Bosson and Peter Drew with a 15-3 lead by the 10th.
Team Witney didn't take the pressure off and continued its good touch to the end to win 27-16.
Rink four: Terry Chifley, Keith Pender and Peter Hope did everything they could to hold out Bryce Peard, Garry Cameron and Max Elms.
What didn't help Team Hope was being stuck on 10 points for six ends.
Team Elms went onto win by three in the end with a 24-21 score.
Rink five: Kevin Dwyer, John Mackey and Kevin Miller went out early to gain the advantage against Peter Mathis, Jake Shurmer and Dick Graham.
Team Miller didn't take the pressure off for the entire match to win easily 23-15.
Rink six: Tony Smith, Bill Mackey and Terry Burke had to fight all the way against Darryl Howard, Jim Clark and Dave Josh.
The scores were even on the eighth at 6-all and the five points Team Josh picked up on the 16th helped, but just not enough, going down by one, 18-17.
Rink seven: John Toole (Snr), Robert Raithby and Ted Parker fell short in the end against Bob Charlton, Peter Phegan and Alan Clark.
Both teams were locked together on the 11th end at 9-all. Team Clark went on to win the match 21-15.
Saturday, May 27
Rink one, major/minors semi-final: Peter Phegan and David Josh were amongst it for the majority of the match against Peter Hope and Tony Urza.
With scores level on the seventh (6-all), ninth (8-all) and again on the 12th (10-all) someone had to step up.
It was Team Urza who pushed ahead from the 13th and won the match 21-13.
Rink two: Ron Hogan, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan were in a battle against Russ McPherson, Jeff Adams and Tim Pickstone.
In between the belly laughing, the social game was close for the first 17 ends when the wheels fell off for Team Brennan.
Team Pickstone went on to win 24-15.
Rink three: Terry Clark, Allan Clark and Paul Galvin were down 6-0 by the fourth end against John Toole (Jnr), Max Elms and Mick McDonald.
Team Galvin fought back to level the scores on the 18th (14-all).
There was not much between them in the end, with Team McDonald taking the win 17-16.
Rink four: John Toole (Snr), Ron McGarry and Paul Francis started great with a 6-0 lead by the second end against Kevin Dwyer, Danny Rochfort and Lacie Koszta.
Team Koszta immediately fought back to be 11-10 in front by the sixth.
Team Koszta went on to take hard fought win 28-21.
Rink five: Noel Witney and Mick Sewell showed how it is done against Trevor Sharpham and Dennis Harvey.
Team Sewell was up 17-9 by the 13th and continued to lead from the front. It took the win 26-14.
That wraps up this week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
A CORRECTION as I previously wrote up the A Pairs game between Mick and Louise Hall against Alex Birkens and Bob Lindsay as the final, but in fact it was the first semi-final.
The second semi-final was played on Saturday in which Ray Alan and John Archer decisively beat Alby Homer and Luke Dobbie.
After six ends, Ray and John were up 5-3. This lead extended to 13-6 after the 12th end.
From there they took every end, ending the game on 30-6 after 18 ends.
Social bowls
THE cold weather had kept a few players at home, but some hardy souls came out for a game.
Wednesday, May 24
GAMES were played on green #4.
Game one, rink 15: Denis Oxley, Ian Schofield and Phill Murray beat Majellan visitors Darryl Shurmer, Tim Pickstone and R. Hogan with a handy score of 31-13.
Darryl's team started well but Denis' team came on very strong after four ends, counting a four, five and six amongst their tally.
Leading 22-4 after 10 ends, this became 27-5 after 13.
Game two, rink 16: Norm Hayes and Sue Murray triumphed against John Archer and Bruce Rich with a score of 21-17.
Norm ad Sue led from the off, with 10-1 on the board after six ends.
John and Bruce came good to take the lead by winning the next five ends and 11 shots.
A six for Norm and Sue then had them back in the lead, which they held to the finish.
Game three, rink 17: Ray Noonan and Ken Fulton beat Alby Homer and Daniel Prasad, 22-16.
Both sides had the lead at various stages, with scores equal on two occasions.
After it was 16-all in the 16th end, Ray and Kenny took the last five ends for victory.
Game four, rink 18: Alan Clark, Marg Miller and John McDonagh had an easy 23-14 win over Ted Parker, Merle Parker and Kim Turner.
After equal scores of 3-all and 8-all, Alan's team had a strong run of five ends to lead 19-8.
Ted's team won six of the last seven ends, but only singles while Alan's team scored a four.
Game five, rink 19: Garry Hotham, Cathy Evans and Barry McPherson beat Peter Drew, Trevor Kellock and Scott Bennett 22-13.
Although Peter's team were first to score, Garry's side had a strong run to be leading 11-7 after 13 ends.
Peter's side re-took the lead briefly at 12-11.
Garry and his crew finished very strongly with a couple of fours in the last five ends.
Game six, rink 20: Joe Young, Annette McPherson and D. Beale were untroubled to beat Ian Shaw, Jack Smith and Bob Foster with a 19-11 score.
Joe's team was dominant in the first half, winning nine ends and 14 shots to three.
Ian's side won six of the last 10 ends but mainly singles.
Saturday, May 27
Game one, rink one: Denis Oxley and Sue Murray narrowly defeated Norm Hayes and Grant Brunton with a score of 27-25.
Scores were equal on four occasions, the last being 24-all after 18 ends.
Norm's side had been leading 24-19 before that.
It was Denis' team that edged ahead by winning two of three ends and three shots to one.
Game two, rink two: Another very close game, this time between Chris Stafford and Phill Murray playing against Ian Shaw and Daniel Prasad.
Again, scores were tied four times and it was 11-all after 16 ends.
A five for Chris and Phill was the deciding end, as Ian and Daniel caught up to again level on 16-all with one end to play.
It went to Chris and Phill, winning 17-16.
Game three, rink three: An easy win for Ray Noonan and grandson Brayden, playing against Joe Young and Flynn Armstrong.
Ray and Brayden were always in control, leading 13-1 after nine ends, then 23-5 after 17.
The final score was 25-9.
Game four, rink four: Garry Hotham, Ian Schofield and Paul Rodenhuis beat the team of Anthony Morrissey, Jack Smith and Barry McPherson with the score of 18-12.
Garry played some excellent 'skip shots' to keep his team in front.
With Garry's side leading 8-0 after six ends, Anthony's guys fought back to be only two-down 12-10 after 14 ends.
A rare drawn end occurred in the 19th end when there were two opposing 'touchers'.
Garry's side went on to take the last four ends for the win.
