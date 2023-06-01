AMBULANCE and other emergency services are at the scene of a crash in the city's CBD.
Paramedics, along with police and Fire and Rescue NSW, were called to the scene on Durham Street, between George and Rankin streets, just after 9.30am on Thursday, June 1 following reports a Mazda had rolled.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance confirmed ambulance crews were at the scene and said the situation was ongoing.
One woman could be seen being treated at the scene by paramedics, and was taken by stretcher into the back of a nearby ambulance.
The spokesperson said one patient, a woman in her 60s, was treated at the scene before being transported to Bathurst Base Hospital for further treatment.
As a result of the crash, traffic in the area was reduced to one lane on both sides.
By 9.55am, however, the area had been cleared and traffic flow had returned to normal.
