Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Sydney rail maintenance program to affect Bathurst Bullet services

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated June 8 2023 - 9:55am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Transport Minister Jo Haylen and (inset) the Bathurst Bullet.
Transport Minister Jo Haylen and (inset) the Bathurst Bullet.

BATHURST Bullet services will be partly replaced by buses this weekend as a rail maintenance blitz in Sydney begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.