SUNDAY couldn't have gone any better for Adam Plummer.
The Bathurst Bulldogs centre scored two tries in Central West's massive 52-5 win in the Caldwell Cup final at Tamworth, a performance that saw him awarded the man of the match.
Plummer, who's only managed two tries for Bulldogs in Blowes Cup throughout this season, said he wasn't expecting the award.
"I actually made a few mistakes in the game with some knock-ons, but I carried the best I could," he said.
"I've scored two tries in the Blowes Cup so far this year, so tries have been a bit hard to come by but to get two in the final was nice.
"It was pretty awesome but Central West have this culture where everyone that goes and plays there sort of plays better than what they do at club level.
"Everyone rises to the occasion, so there's many, many, many people who are deserving of that award."
Plummer admitted that no one was expecting such an comfortable result against Central Coast on Sunday, the team that denied Central West the win in last year's Caldwell Cup decider.
"I don't think anyone would've predicted that score," he said.
"To be fair to the Central Coast, they had a few injuries. Their captain was out.
"But I know for us, down there this time last year after losing that final was absolutely gut-wrenching.
"There was a lot of tears last year and it was on last year."
Tim Beach, from Dubbo Kangaroos, was injured and unable to participate in Sunday's final but he was still able to motivate the Central West team according to Plummer.
"We had Beachy, our spiritual leader from Dubbo, he pulled out of the game because of a hamstring injury," he said.
"He scored three tries in the first game and then did his hamstring. I think he did his hamstring last year and got an injury before that as well.
"He's been very unlucky but he was sort of a martyr for us yesterday because we saw how emotional he was to not being able to take the field with the boys."
With last year's extra-time defeat to Central Coast in last year's final still in the back of his mind, Plummer said that pain of losing was able to help drive the team on Saturday and Sunday.
"I think the Caldwell Cup means a lot to the Central West," he said.
"It's always been a pride thing for us, representing the region.
"It is that attitude of either we come away with the cup or we haven't succeeded. We want to win every year."
Central West qualified for the decider after big wins against Mid North Coast (47-14) and Far North Coast (34-18) on Saturday.
Plummer score a try in each half, while his Bulldogs teammate Brad Glasson scored a double too.
