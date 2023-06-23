MORE than 170 people made their way through the doors of Boxgrove on Saturday, June 17, to take part in the Hope Ball and raise money for Daffodil Cottage - do you recognise any of them?
The evening saw an array of fundraising activities, including auctions and raffle tickets, which raised a total of $63,000 for the charity.
There were also presentations from guest speakers including Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, Australian cycling royalty Mark Renshaw, and Mandy Griffiths, who has utilised the services of Daffodil Cottage throughout her cancer journey.
Once the formal portion of the evening was wrapped up, those present on the night had the opportunity to let their hair down and dance along with the nights entertainment.
The ladies frolicked in their frocks and the fellas sashayed in their suits, making the most of what was a successful event.
