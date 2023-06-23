Western Advocate
Pictures from the Boxgrove Hope Ball which raised funds for Daffodil Cottage Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 23 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 10:30am
MORE than 170 people made their way through the doors of Boxgrove on Saturday, June 17, to take part in the Hope Ball and raise money for Daffodil Cottage - do you recognise any of them?

