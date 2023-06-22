Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Warren Aubin says acoustic report supports new go-kart track site

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
June 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A site within the vicinity of the old drive-in and Rayner's Orchard could become the home of the Bathurst go-kart track. Picture file
A site within the vicinity of the old drive-in and Rayner's Orchard could become the home of the Bathurst go-kart track. Picture file

THE old drive-in site at Mount Panorama is shaping up to be the ideal spot for the proposed Bathurst go-kart track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.