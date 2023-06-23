ILLUMINATIONS are a big part of the Bathurst Winter Festival, and this year, to open the event, the night sky will be illuminated with a plethora of paper lanterns.
Anybody is welcome to take part in the parade, whether carrying a lantern creation or simply walking as part of the procession on July 1, 2023.
This will be accompanied by the Fast Cars Drumming Group.
Those wishing to construct a lantern are welcome to attend one of two lantern making workshops, which will be held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC).
The first of these workshops will take place on Sunday, June 25 and the second on Saturday July 1, with both events running free of charge from 10am until 4pm.
Local stages creative producer at BMEC Annabel Scholes said the event is open to everyone in the community, particularly family groups and disability support organisations.
"We're really looking forward to actually opening it up to be intergenerational and for people of all abilities to come," she said.
"If grandma or granddad has the kids for the weekend, or the whole family wants to come down, because it doesn't matter how old you are, you can always paint."
During the workshops, attendees will be guided by a professional lantern making expert, and can try their hands at creating a range of different lanterns of all shapes and sizes.
The lanterns are constructed out of a pliable type of wood, and paper mache.
When completed, a light will be placed inside, and sticks will be attached so as to be carried overhead during the parade.
"You can colour them so that there is different coloured lanterns or designs that you put on your paper," Ms Scholes said.
"You can do different shapes as well.
"So there's a platypus that's been made, a car that's already been made. If you've got a passion for a robot, or a dog, or a huge cat, you can come and make a cat lantern on the day."
The lantern parade has been a staple of the Winter Festival for the past few years, and Ms Scholes said that there is hope for it to become an annual event that will grow in popularity each year.
Those wishing to attend a workshop are welcome to attend BMEC on either day, and are not required to book in advance.
The process of making a lantern should take approximately 20 minutes to an hour, and participants are welcome to keep their creation.
