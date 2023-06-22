AFTER enjoying overwhelming success at its first Bathurst Carillon Business Awards, a local law firm is ready to take on the western region.
Kenny Spring Solicitors was crowned the winner of three categories, and later named the overall Bathurst business of the year at the local awards in October 2022.
Now the team is headed to Orange for the Business Awards for Western NSW, where they hope to repeat the success.
Kenny Spring chief executive officer Simone Townsend said it's very exciting to be recognised for the work they do, and the effort the team puts into differentiating themselves from others in the industry.
"We looked at the other finalists and we're up against a real range of industries," she said.
"The small business category has physiotherapists, childcare providers, there's a range of industries.
"So while law firms aren't particularly sexy as an industry, it's exciting that out of all of the small businesses in Bathurst, we won at a local level and are able to represent the city at a regional level."
Having just opened an office in Orange, Kenny Spring principal Angus Edward said the timing couldn't be better.
The awards ceremony will give the team a chance to network with other businesses from Orange and the wider Central West.
Mr Edwards said while they can service clients nationally and internationally with the help of technology, having a physical presence and being able to talk to people in person is something that Kenny Spring focuses on.
"Having an office - a physical space - is still important to build those relationships and one-on-one conversations," he said.
Senior solicitor Andrew Kelly is heading up the new Orange office, and is happy to have a physical presence in the community.
With an office in Bathurst, Oberon, Lithgow and now Orange, Mr Kelly said Kenny Spring is one of the few law firms that can actually say it's geographically a Central West practice.
"For a lot of law firms across the Central West, they may have one or two offices or be based principally in one area," he said.
"Because of technology it is possible to service people anywhere. But having that physical presence is important so you can get into the community, and that's what's important at Kenny Spring."
The law firm is nominated in the Excellence in Small Business category, and Mr Edwards is looking to be named the Outstanding Business Leader of the year.
Mr Edwards said he would love to secure one of the categories, so Kenny Spring can progress to the state awards in Sydney, and compete with the best in NSW.
