Orange High School has one hand on the Astley Cup after a massive first day against Bathurst

By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 22 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Bathurst High Campus students cheer on their school at Carrington Park. Picture by Bradley Jurd
AFTER a slow start on Thursday, Orange High School has hit back to have one hand on the Astley Cup trophy heading into day two.

