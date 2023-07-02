Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway president Greg Bourne gives update on Oberon to Hazelgrove project

Updated July 2 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway president Greg Bourne. Picture by Peter Bowditch.
Oberon Tarana Heritage Railway president Greg Bourne. Picture by Peter Bowditch.

THE reopening of part of a branch rail line in the Bathurst district is close, though a final date is not yet known.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.