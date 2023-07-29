Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Elizabeth Barrett on King's Honours List for work in rural medicine

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
July 29 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE was instrumental in the introduction of free hepatitis B vaccines in Australia, among other amazing medical projects, and her work has been acknowledged at the highest of levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.