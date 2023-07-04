Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The Graham Betts-trained Pom Pay looking for another win at Bathurst

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 4 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SHE'S a grandmother, lining up for her 225th race, and she's in career best form.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.