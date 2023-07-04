SHE'S a grandmother, lining up for her 225th race, and she's in career best form.
Pacer Pom Pay may have a daughter at the race track - and a grandson being broken in - but that hasn't stopped her returning to the winner's circle.
And the Graham Betts-trained runner will sport the yellow number five saddle cloth at Bathurst Harness Racing Club on Wednesday night, looking for her 19th career victory.
While coming up with barrier five isn't considered a desirable draw, Betts said the 10-year-old mare is usually restrained at the start anyway, regardless of the draw, so her racing pattern won't change.
"You can't use her out of the gate anyway, so no matter where she draws you've got to grab hold out of the gate and just ease back," he said.
"So she'll just have to go back and hope for luck."
Betts has only recently returned from a trip to Queensland with a number of his horses, and Pom Pay was one.
The mare had six starts in the sunny state during the campaign, notching up two wins, a second, a third and two fourths.
With one of those victories being the fastest win of her career.
"Pom won two starts ago at Albion Park going the quickest time she's ever gone," Betts said.
Driver Tom Pay took the reins on that occasion, and the 'dream team' will be back together in the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace on Wednesday night.
"Tom keeps reminding me that he's got the fastest mile rate on her," Betts said, laughing.
Pom Pay is one of two runners Betts has lined up for the first event on the card.
He will be taking the reins on Six Times A Lady, another member of the team that enjoyed success in QLD.
Meanwhile, Pom Pay's first foal Onya Sonya - now a four-year-old - will be hoping to gain a start at Dubbo on Friday.
The mare will be looking for her second lifetime victory, after winning at Dubbo on June 9.
And to follow the family tree a little further, Onya Sonya's foal - a yearling by Sportswriter - has just returned to Betts' stable for his second preparation, after being broken in earlier this year.
Betts is very happy with the gelding's progress at this early stage, and he is also quite pleased by his good temperament.
A trait that not all horses have - including yearling's mother.
"I'm really happy with him, he's doing everything he's supposed to do at this stage," he said.
"Unlike Onya Sonya, she's a dragon."
Betts' runners Pom Pay and Six Times A Lady will compete in race one on Wednesday night, with the start time scheduled for 5.07pm.
