EAGER home-builders can expect bursts of land releases in 2024 as Bathurst Regional Council progressively sells the Windy 1100 subdivision.
Construction on the new subdivision in Windradyne, in Bathurst's west, commenced in early 2023, and already the layout of the housing estate is taking shape.
Mayor Robert Taylor said the works commenced so far include the construction of roads, kerb and guttering, stormwater drainage, sewer reticulation, potable water reticulation, electrical services, telecommunications, landscaping and associated utilities trenching.
Electrical works are the next to get under way, with Cr Taylor saying they will be commencing soon.
The work is being carried out by Devcon Civil.
Project manager Trent Davies said there has been significant earthworks to prepare the site, including cutting six metres off the hill - equating to 350,000 tonnes of dirt - to make it suitable for the housing estate.
"That went for about four months," he said.
The crew has since been busy constructing three kilometres of kerb, installing four kilometres of stormwater drainage to date, and creating seven new roads to accommodate what will be hundreds of houses in the future.
One of the features of the new subdivision council's engineering department is excited about is a bioswale, a landscape feature that collects polluted stormwater runoff.
Engineering director Darren Sturgiss said it will be the biggest in the Bathurst area.
"One of our roads has got, essentially, a bioswale down the middle of the carriageway," he said.
"The carriageway is split, with a drainage swale down the middle of the road to assist with urban water control, pollution management."
It has been some time since a major subdivision was developed in Bathurst, and by the time the Windy 1100 lots become available, it will have been around nine years since mass land was released in Windradyne.
There will be 205 lots, which range in size from 550 to 1150 square metres. Of these 205, 43 will be duplex lots.
Just how much these blocks will cost is unknown, but the lowest price on offer for any block of residential land in the Bathurst area at the moment is $350,000.
A block of land for sale directly opposite where Windy 1100 is being constructed has a price range of $359,000 to $394,000 on it.
The new Windy 1100 land is expected to be released in 2024 in several stages.
"Council is working on a staged release of this development, with the first stage being released early next year, subject to the completion of works and necessary approvals being obtained," Cr Taylor said.
"It is hoped that the second release of land will occur mid-2024, and the final release at the end of 2024."
He said the first stage will contain about 50 lots.
How this land will be sold is yet to be determined, Cr Taylor said, however, in the past council has used a ballot system.
Under this method, interested parties need to register in advance and attend the ballot draw, where names will be selected at random. They can then select the block of their choice.
In 2021, council took steps to amend its land sales policy "to streamline future ballot draws", ensuring the process would be fairer by limiting the number of registrations an individual could have.
Information about how the Windy 1100 land will be sold will become available closer to the release.
When further land could become available in Windradyne after the sale of the 205 lots is unknown.
"Council has not planned the development of any additional land at Windradyne at this stage," Cr Taylor said.
