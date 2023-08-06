CARS would still be welcome in the Bathurst central business district, proponents of the active transport plan have reassured.
The comments were made in response to concerns voiced at the July 19, 2023 Bathurst Regional Council meeting, where a motion looking progress the active transport plan was on the table from councillor Marg Hogan.
While Cr Warren Aubin is in favour of better connecting suburbs to each other, during discussion he questioned whether the plan was pushing for a car-free CBD.
"It worries me sometimes when these things that get put into reports, like alternatives to the private vehicles and more trips more often," he said.
"Are they actually pushing for a no motor vehicle CBD area? If so, and I think that's where it's pointing towards ... what woke person would come up with that sort of strategy for a country city?"
But both Cr Hogan and Cr Kirralee Burke pushed back, making it clear the plan was about reducing car dependency, not eradicating them altogether.
"It's not about making a car-less CBD, it's about making Bathurst a car-optional city, I guess, and about ensuring that Bathurst ultimately is a healthier and better-connected community," Cr Hogan said.
Cr Aubin also questioned if council, through the active transport plan, was "having a crack at mums with three and four kids that have to jump in their cars" to do grocery shopping.
But Cr Burke said mums with multiple young children, like herself, would like to have the option to use other methods of transport while in the CBD.
At the moment, many don't feel safe doing so.
"I've got three children under eight, and a plan like this is open interpretation to the individual to how a person in the community can use it, and I personally would like for our family to be able to get around the CBD safely on a bike," Cr Burke said.
"There's no way that we would ever come to and from town via bike, but to have an option within the city is favourable to be able to support different local venues, go for a coffee, or just generally safely for my children to be able to cross a road on a bike.
"We tried to travel just from the library through town one time and it was carnage. I was like, 'I can't safely do this with my children, one of them's going to get hit by a car', because there was nowhere safe for them just to ride a bike and cross a road."
Council ultimately resolved to support Cr Hogan's motion.
As a result, council staff will need to come to the August, 2023 ordinary meeting with a report on options for fast-tracking the Bathurst Active Transport Plan.
The plan is a vital strategy to progress active transport connections and routes, and to diversify transport options for all residents and visitors.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
