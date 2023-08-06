Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Councillor Marg Hogan defends Bathurst Active Transport Plan

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 6 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CARS would still be welcome in the Bathurst central business district, proponents of the active transport plan have reassured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.