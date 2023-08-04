BE PREPARED: That is the official motto of the Australian Scouts, and Justin Laver and Breeanan Irons have proved that they are always prepared to strap in for the adventures and opportunities of a lifetime.
From August 1, until August 12, Breeanan will be attending the world's largest Scouting event, the 2023 World Scout Jamboree, which this year is being held in South Korea.
It's a big adventure for the 14-year-old Scout member, as it will be her first time travelling overseas, and her first prolonged period away from her loved ones.
"It's my first time overseas, and I know basically hardly anyone," she said.
But despite the distance, and the apprehension that is creeping in, Breeanan said that she is very excited to participate in the event, where there is expected to be around 60,000 other Scout members attending.
During the Jamboree, Breeanan will be participating in a range of exciting activities, including paragliding and jet-skiing, as well as group bonding exercises.
And it is these group bonding sessions that she is most looking forward to.
"Especially meeting people from different countries, because the people I have met from different countries here are people that moved here ages ago and they can barely remember what life was like," she said.
"Meeting people from America and London and Germany and all that."
One Bathurst Scout that has already had the opportunity to meet people from all across the globe, and develop lifelong friendships, is Justin Laver, who has recently received one of the highest Scout honours.
Mr Laver, who attended the 2019 World Jamboree, has been a member of the Scouts since he was six years old.
And his years of hard work and dedication in the organisation has paid off, as he is now a Queen Scout Award recipient.
"I've achieved the highest award for the under 18 section," he said.
There's "a lot of work" that goes into receiving one of these awards, including attending courses, studying land terrain and topography, participating in events, and leading and helping others.
Mr Laver led a variety of camps and activities such as pioneering, photography, woodwork, and was able to out these skills to the test when he participated in the activity which ultimately earned him the prestigious award.
Mr Laver said that, at times, his Adventurous Journey was reminiscent of a Man vs. Wild episode, but it was all worth it in the end.
"It meant a lot because I've been in scouting since I was six years old and I've gotten the three peak awards before this one," he said.
In order to receive proper recognition for the award, Mr Laver attended a ceremony at Government House in Sydney, and is currently awaiting the local awards ceremony, which will be held in the near future.
Though Mr Laver said that the award was an amazing achievement, his favourite thing about the Scouts is the capacity to meet new people and develop lasting relationships, while also cultivating life skills.
"Making life long friends," he said.
"Just a lot of life lessons as well, not only are we taught practical skills but we're also taught skills about life and how to be and how to become better people."
