Radio presenter and musician James Valentine (ahead of a 2017 show at BMEC): "You had the Hardie Ferodo 500, which is what it was when I was a youth and the legends of the track, Brock, Moffat, Geoghegan hurled Monaros, GTs and Chargers around Mount Panorama. My father was a car dealer and so I grew up with cars and dreamed of a day when I would be old enough to travel with him to the legendary event. It never happened. But I have visited the town a few times since and did a lap in his honour. It was in a Volvo station wagon, so I don't think it really counted."