Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Author Gabbie Stroud to visit Bathurst as part of tour for The Things That Matter Most

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 4 2023 - 9:36am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Gabbie Stroud used a road trip to the Central Tablelands to research her new book. Picture by Angi High.
Author Gabbie Stroud used a road trip to the Central Tablelands to research her new book. Picture by Angi High.

BATHURST will be a "first date" for an author visiting the city next week, but the region holds plenty of memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.