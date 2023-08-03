STRATEGIES are being developed as councils across NSW, including Bathurst Regional Council, find themselves on the brink of a potential staffing shortage.
Concerns have been raised about the prospect of council not having enough staff in water and waste services in particular.
Councillor Marg Hogan raised the issue during the July 19, 2023 ordinary meeting while discussing a report about the Local Government NSW water management conference, held in Parkes in June.
She cited an ageing workforce as one of the key reasons why staff levels in water and waste services, in Bathurst and across the state, could dwindle in the years ahead.
"We, and I mean all of NSW LGAs, are at risk of facing a severe staffing shortage in the next few years in the water and waste sector," Cr Hogan said.
"It's already extremely difficult; we're aware of that ourselves.
"That situation is only going to worsen as an ageing workforce starts to step away."
She said council needed to have strategies in place in anticipation of that, which she said could occur within five to six years.
While water and waste services were the subject of her comments, it can't be overlooked that Bathurst council is having a difficult time finding staff across its various departments.
This is consistent with the experiences of other councils and businesses in NSW.
Bathurst council's general manager, David Sherley, told the Western Advocate there are currently 65 vacant positions across all departments at council.
"The level of vacancies is consistent with the experience of other councils, industry and employers generally," he said.
"The issue with respect to water and waste services is no different to experiences with the other services provided by council to our community."
He did not say how worried Bathurst council is about the issue, but confirmed that it is trying to come up with strategies to prevent the anticipated staff shortage.
It is working with the Central NSW Joint Organisation (CNSWJO), of which it is a member council, to do so.
"Council continues to employ staff in these areas and is working with the CNSWJO on strategies, such as provision of regional training services to ensure that a qualified workforce is maintained for now and into the future," Mr Sherley said.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
