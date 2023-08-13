ANOTHER business along George Street has now closed the doors of its shopfront to the Bathurst community, with Zenzali shutting up shop on Sunday, August 6.
The closure comes after two businesses along the same block - Kings Antiques, and Mooi Plants - said goodbye to their stores earlier this year.
Zenzali, which sold an array of crystals and wellness products, as well as pre-loved clothing, shoes and jewellery, has been open in its George Street home for 18-months, and has now reached the conclusion of trade.
According to owner, and holistic wellness facilitator Tammie Bowden, a number of reasons added to the final decision to close the store.
One of the more prominent being the current cost-of-living crisis.
"Small business is really hard at the moment," she said.
"Electricity prices are huge, the rent went up this year, and it goes up every year with the CPI (Consumer Price Index) and that doesn't reflect the traffic that we're getting through.
"By the time you pay the rent, pay the electricity and the other bills that come through, plus paying someone else to be in here, I've got to earn more than $1500 a week, before I actually even earn anything."
And earning enough to make ends meat had become increasingly difficult for Ms Bowden.
As customers could no-longer afford to purchase anything beyond basic necessities, the flow-on effect was definitely noticed in store.
"I get a lot of people who come in and really love what I've got and have expressed that they're sad that it's closing," Ms Bowden said.
"But a lot of people are just struggling to put food on the table so they don't have extra money to be buying bits and pieces.
"People are trying to buy houses and pay rent and do all of those things like keep their cars on the road, with the prices of fuel, and all of that kind of thing, and it's no-ones fault."
Another issue that Ms Bowden has had to contend with, is the rise of fast fashion, and social media outlets, selling similar items for a lower price.
This, combined with the cost-of-living, has ultimately increased the price of stock in the store, so as to cover the cost of necessary overheads.
Unfortunately, Ms Bowden could simply no-longer compete.
"With social media and all that, which is fantastic, but it also makes things difficult because there is so much variety available," she said.
"I like to sell things that are quirky and different, and a lot of the time are vintage or antique, and there's a lot of market for things that are cheap and don't necessarily last, but that's just a sign of the times at the moment."
Though the store has closed its doors, this won't be the last Bathurst sees of Ms Bowden.
She will continue to trade online, via her website, and will now be focusing her time on her passions, which include tarot readings, energy healing, trauma work, reiki, and much more.
