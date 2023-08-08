A LITTLE 'Devine Destiny' was at play last Friday night, when harness racing identity Monica Betts secured a feat only few have achieved.
Betts trained half the card at Parkes on Friday, August 4, taking out four of the eight races.
And there was plenty to celebrate.
It was the first time Betts had trained four winners at one meeting, and also the first time she'd trained half the card.
Both accomplishments few can say they've achieved.
But to make the feat even more sentimental, one of the owners of Betts' third winner of the night - Devine Destiny - had recently died, and his wife Gai Parker was trackside cheering the gelding on at only his fifth race start.
"He was the nicest win because one of the owners Allen just passed away," Betts said.
"They bought DD [Devine Destiny] and he had to have an operation, then not long after the operation Allen passed away. So he didn't even get to see him race.
"And they're the kind of owners who don't care about winning, they just get so happy to see their horse at the track."
The three-year-old pacer was driven by Betts' daughter Phoebe - who helps with a lot of the training at home - and she thought her runner was a good chance if they could find the front.
And that's exactly what happened.
Leaving from barrier three, Devine Destiny led comfortably and was able to run a steady first half, leaving plenty of gas in the tank to hold off rivals by 3.8 metres on the line.
Phoebe said she could Gai Parker jumping up and down with excitement as she crossed the finish line in first place.
Of Betts' other runners, Vincero, Camstar Road and Ya Racin Arlo were the other victors.
Betts said leading into the evening it looked like it was going to be a good night, provided they had a little luck on their side.
And she couldn't be happier with the results.
Betts' four wins takes her career tally up to 105 training victories, securing the big 100 also at Parkes, when Count Montecarlo won on July 14.
A humble Betts thanked her daughter Phoebe for all the work she does at home with the horses, as well as Phoebe's partner Tom Pay, who also plays a big role in the stable.
