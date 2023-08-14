NEARLY 130 passengers departed from Bathurst Railway Station last year for one of the state's most epic train journeys - and that number has already been bettered in 2023.
While the popularity of the two Bathurst Bullet daily return services to Sydney is well known, what is less well known is that the Keppel Street station is also a jumping-on point for those who want to visit far-off Broken Hill.
As Transport for NSW prepares to run extra services next month to cater to the Broken Heel Festival, the Western Advocate took the opportunity to ask for some numbers.
According to Transport for NSW, 128 passengers departed from Bathurst and alighted at the Silver City in 2022.
So far this year, 172 people have already made that same journey.
The journey takes about 10 hours and leaves Bathurst mid-morning.
On average, according to Transport for NSW, July is the most popular month for train journeys from Bathurst to Broken Hill, closely followed by May.
It's not surprising considering the Silver City's mean maximum in May is a mild 19.1 degrees (Bathurst's is 16.3) and the mean maximum in July is 15.6 degrees (Bathurst's is 12.1).
Come January, Broken Hill's mean overnight minimum of 19.4 degrees is warmer than Bathurst's mean maximum for five months of the year.
Meanwhile, Transport for NSW says the Silver City Stiletto train will be an additional service provided for the 2023 Broken Heel Festival in Broken Hill.
"Festival goers will depart Sydney on the Stiletto on September 7, with their ticket entitling them to return travel on the September 12 XPLORER, and we are excited that this opens up bonus travel opportunities for a range of customers," NSW TrainLink chief operating officer Jasmin Streimer said.
"Usually, the Outback XPLORER train runs only once a week - from Sydney to Broken Hill on Mondays and Broken Hill to Sydney on Tuesdays - and we know there is growing demand for increased train travel options to and from far western NSW.
"The good news is because we are providing the outbound Stiletto service on September 7, there will be a one-off inbound service between Broken Hill and Sydney on Friday, September 8 with capacity for 148 passengers.
"We encourage people to consider the options that are not ordinarily available - to take a trip by train and sit back, relax and let NSW TrainLink do the driving."
Broken Hill City Council's visitor services co-ordinator Patrick Kreitner said there is a unique and memorable train journey opportunity for people from the Central West who want to go west.
"They can catch the usual scheduled service out of Sydney on Monday, September 4 and return on the extra one-off service on Friday, September 8, giving them the option of a four-night outback visit," he said.
Transport for NSW says daily XPT train services also run to Dubbo with coach connections to Broken Hill, Bourke and Lightning Ridge and there are twice weekly connections between Broken Hill and Adelaide, and Broken Hill and Mildura.
Visit transportnsw.info/regional for more information.
The Broken Heel Festival will run from September 7-11.
