IT WAS D-Day for galloper Overlord who delivered an assault on rivals at Rosehill Garden.
The Gayna Williams-trained gelding, who is named after the largest amphibious invasion in military history, returned to the track after a five-week break in career best form, notching up the biggest win of his career.
While having placed at Group 3 level in August 2020, winning the $120,000 Tab Highway Handicap on Saturday, August 12, was the gelding's biggest victory to date.
And Williams couldn't be happier.
"Definitely happy," she said.
"We were confident he'd be competitive because it was a drop in grade from what he'd been racing in.
"He drew the one gate which was a good draw and he had the three-kilo claim, which put him right into the race."
While the bookies didn't have Overlord on top, going around at $19, Williams was confident in her runner's chances.
Beginning well from the inside barrier, the gelding sat one-back on the fence, before pushing away into clear running and getting home to beat the equal race favourites; Wizard Of Oz and Melody Again.
With Williams' other runner Tags flashing home to finish a very close fourth, after getting too far back early on in the 1300-metre event.
"Tags can be a little bit frustrating, but he'll get his turn and I think he'll benefit when the races get longer," Williams said.
"His last couple of runs have been unbelievably good in town prior to Saturday. He ran well again on Saturday but he just gets back too far.
"We're intending to step him up to a mile, and hopefully when we do he'll be able to take closer order more comfortably in the run."
The fourth placing in the Highway Handicap on Saturday was Tags' third run back after almost one year off, due to having a bone chip removed from his fetlock.
While always unfortunate to have to spell a horse due to injury, Williams said it was a blessing in disguise and it's full steam ahead for the gelding.
"I guess they say everything happens for a reason," she said.
"It's not a good thing having a chip removed but he was forced to have a spell and he's definitely come back a better horse.
"The lengthy spell was the best thing that ever happened for him."
