Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The Gayna Williams-trained Overlord wins Highway Handicap at Rosehill

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
August 15 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT WAS D-Day for galloper Overlord who delivered an assault on rivals at Rosehill Garden.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.