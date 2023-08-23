Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

PHOTOS: Inside Bathurst's National Motor Racing Museum

Updated August 23 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

At the base of Mount Panorama, the National Motor Racing Museum features a constantly-changing lineup of more than 100 racing cars and motor bikes with strong connection to the the iconic track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.