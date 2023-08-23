At the base of Mount Panorama, the National Motor Racing Museum features a constantly-changing lineup of more than 100 racing cars and motor bikes with strong connection to the the iconic track.
The Western Advocate took a spin around the National Motor Racing Museum last weekend which saw a steady flow of visitors throughout the day. Families and couples explored Mount Panoramas racing history, from replicas of the 1963, 1966, 1967 and 1968 Bathurst 500 winning cars to the wreckage of Chaz Mostert's 2015 Ford Falcon Supercar and an entire wing dedicated to Peter Brock.
The National Motor Racing Museum is open 6 days a week, 9am-4:30pm (closed Tuesdays).
