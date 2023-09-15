THE Matildas may have been the talk of the country over the past few weeks, but there was another sport that fell under the radar.
Young netballers in Bathurst were looking to show off their skills, and prove that they have the chops to one day join the ranks of the Australian side, after the Australian Diamonds team recently won the Netball World Cup.
On Saturday, August 12, the Out of touch Storks team played against the Superstars Galaxy in the under 10's at Bathurst Netball Courts.
A Western Advocate representative attended the game, and took a variety of action shots.
Is there anyone you recognise?
