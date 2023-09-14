IT'S finally starting to feel like the season.
Spring is here but Bathurst is finally going to see an extended period of warm weather across the weekend and heading into next week.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst will hit a high of 26 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with the mercury forecast to drop to a low of 6.
READ MORE:
The temperature will continue to rise into the new week, with Monday to bring a high of 28, before dipping - but staying warm - with a high of 27 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast indicates that the temperature will drop back down next to Thursday, to a high of only 18 degrees.
No rain is forecast to fall over the next week, with conditions to be sunny to mostly sunny.
If the predicted temperatures come to fruition, it'll bring Bathurst's warmest weather since mid-March.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.