Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Vintage Rail Journeys providing accommodation for race fans for the Bathurst 1000

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 14 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FANS wanting to enjoy the Great Race slightly differently this year may find it on a train.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.