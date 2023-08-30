HUNDREDS of caravans all in one place, and the chance to drive away with brand new wheels is what you can expect from the upcoming Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow.
The Roadshow will take place from the Bathurst Showground on Friday, September 1 until Sunday, September 3, where attendees will have the opportunity to browse through state-of-the-art caravans and accessories.
And the best part is that for those looking to buy, they can drive away with a caravan on the day.
"A lot of these caravans that will be on display, will be available for immediate delivery which is surprising because a lot of people think you've got to wait 12 months," said show manager Jeffrey Leech.
According to Mr Leech, another draw card is the opportunity to compare a variety of vans, all in a one-stop-shop.
"The whole thing behind this, and why it goes so well, is because people can look and compare each brand against the others, so it's different than walking into a dealership," he said.
"You've got all the major brands there so you can walk around and have a really good look.
"They've got all sorts of caravans, from the little small ones that you tow behind a car, to a huge motorhome."
And though, according to Mr Leech, contemporary caravans are already packed with all the bells and whistles including kitchens and laundries, there will also be an abundance of accessories up for grabs.
Between the hundreds of caravans, there will be hours and hours of time to explore, and even a reptile show for the little ones, to ensure they're never bored.
"The kids love it," Mr Leech said.
And something the parents will love - the fact that kids can get in for free.
Parents will also love the fact that there is the opportunity for 20 lucky subscribers to win a one-day, double pass into the event.
Just click on the link, and follow the prompts and you could be walking away with free entry into the Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow.
Tickets for kids under 16 years of age that are accompanied by an adult are free, with tickets for entry per adult at $16.
Concession and pensioner tickets will cost $13 each, and free parking is available inside the facility.
