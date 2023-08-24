THERE were Disney princesses, Harry Potter characters, and even Bananas in Pyjamas at St. Philomena's Catholic Primary School.
Staff and students were all dressed up to take part in this year's Book Week, where there were bound to be creative costumes galore.
The school participated in the literary celebrations on Wednesday, August 23, where approximately 290 students paraded their costumes to family and friends, and the community gathered to put together a giant puzzle.
This puzzle was created by students and members of the community, as a way to integrate the theme of Book Week - Read, Grow, Inspire - into the day's events.
This was organised by school librarian Nikki Collins, who said the idea came from one of the books that was read together by all year groups.
"One of the shortlisted books for Book Week was called Jigsaw, which all the years read together, and this was our overall task," she said.
"There is a special message once all these puzzle pieces are put together ... the message is Love, Faith and Justice, which are our three principles at St Philomena's that we strive for."
Another way in which the school embraced this year's theme was by having all the teachers dress as something from a garden.
There were sunflowers, gnomes, grass, weeds and gardeners, all to instil the message of the school community growing together, and inspiring the next generation of kids to embrace reading.
"Today is a form of embracing literature, and reading, and getting students to feel like they belong in a book or that they can aspire to be whatever they would like to be," Ms Collins said.
"Lots of kids have put in lots of dedication and effort into some of their costumes and I think that's a big part, working with their family to create these costume items," she said.
One of these students was Dusty Vanderhel, who helped his mum and dad to create a tractor driver costume, which was equipped with a cardboard tractor that even had working lights.
