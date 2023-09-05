Western Advocate
Scouts commemoration, presentation service held at All Saints' Cathedral.

Updated September 5 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 2:00pm
A BRONZE plaque was unveiled and a number of awards were handed out when Scouts from all over the Central West gathered at Bathurst recently.

