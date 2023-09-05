A BRONZE plaque was unveiled and a number of awards were handed out when Scouts from all over the Central West gathered at Bathurst recently.
The commemoration and presentation service was held at All Saints' Cathedral and featured a crowd of more than 100 people.
That included Scout groups from across the region, NSW Rover Commissioner Lachie Page and Scouts NSW Heritage Commissioner Joe Attard.
The service was led by cathedral dean, Very Reverend James Hodson, and Father Tony Hennessy.
Local Scouts spokesman Paul Hennessy said a bronze plaque was unveiled and dedicated to the founders of the 3rd Bathurst (All Saints' Cathedral) Scout Group and Rover Unit, who were veterans of World War One and World War Two, respectively.
He said a collection was made during the service on behalf of Legacy, due to the organisation marking its centenary and for the fact it was started by Sir Stanley Savage, a Scout leader from Yarra.
Among the awards presented at the event at Bathurst, David McInroy received a 10 years' service badge/certificate, Paul Hennessy received a 40 years' service badge/certificate and Melissa Jones received a Special Service Award.
As well, a number of current and ex-leaders from 3rd Bathurst (All Saints' Cathedral) Scout Group and Rover Unit received a special medal/certificate from the All Saints' Cathedral Parish: Barry and Nancy Pickup, Greg Ingersole, John and Ellen Sutton, Gary Jonassen, Jacinta Heaton, Steven Fry, David McInroy and Paul Hennessy.
"All Scouting members attending got a special certificate and a gift bag for the day and, afterwards, a luncheon was held at the Bathurst RSL Club to celebrate the day," Mr Hennessy said.
