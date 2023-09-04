HUNDREDS of students and staff at Scots All Saints enjoyed a day of playing dress-ups for 2023 Book Week celebrations.
There were pretty princesses, fabulous fairies and kaola-ty koalas, as well as heaps of Harry Potters, super sporting stars and mighty minions.
Parents, grandparents and friends were invited to take part in the parade, which took place on Thursday, August 31.
They had the opportunity to see their little loves make their way around the grounds in their creative costumes, and showcase their style to fellow students.
Scots All Saints students were also invited to buy a book or two, in order to celebrate the theme of Book Week 2023: Read, Grow, Inspire.
Western Advocate representatives were there to snap some shots of the occasion.
