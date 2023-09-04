Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos from Book Week at Scots All Saints College 2023

Alise McIntosh
Bradley Jurd
By Alise McIntosh, and Bradley Jurd
Updated September 4 2023 - 4:46pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of students and staff at Scots All Saints enjoyed a day of playing dress-ups for 2023 Book Week celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.