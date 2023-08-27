SCOTS All Saints College celebrated Book Week on Friday, August 25, as a number of students came dressed up in their favourite characters.
Students from year seven and eight classes participated in dress-up, as well as a number of teachers.
This year's Book Week theme is Read, Grow, Desire, with the featured artist Matt Oatley.
Organised by the Children's Book Council of Australia, Book Week has been running since 1945.
