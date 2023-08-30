3.30PM UPDATE
BATHURST'S temperature more than halved in only 45 minutes during this afternoon's out-of-season storm.
The Bathurst Airport weather station plummeted from 20 degrees at 2pm to 9.2 degrees at 2.44pm as the wet weather swept in from the north-west.
The airport weather station recorded 7.6 millimetres in about half an hour.
As of 3.20pm, the rain radar was showing more stormy weather to Bathurst's west, but the most severe of the weather was between Oberon and Crookwell.
Thunder was still audible in the Bathurst CBD, though.
EARLIER
EARLY season storms are sweeping across the region for the second time in just over a week as the tablelands' winter goes out with a bang.
The rain radar shows wet weather across large parts of the Central Tablelands and Central West on Wednesday afternoon, August 30.
That includes Bathurst, which has been recording minimums of just above zero degrees in the past few days at the airport weather station and maximums that have been flirting with 20 degrees as winter begins to morph into spring.
This afternoon's storms follow an afternoon of similar weather in the region on August 22.
The rain radar, at 2.45pm, showed storms approaching Bathurst from the north-west and the most severe weather south of Oberon.
Thunder was audible in the CBD just before 3pm before storm rain swept through.
The airport weather station has recorded 32 millimetres so far this month - a far cry from the 115mm that swamped the station in August last year.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.