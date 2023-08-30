AFTER 30 years of supplying reliable sheds around town, Paul Oxley has found the next face of Sheds 'n' Homes Bathurst.
Michael Stanford has taken over running the local business, that is known for guaranteed delivery of Australian-made sheds.
And he intends to keep the good name going.
"We're shed safe accredited. It's all Australian steel and all Australian products," Mr Stanford said.
"There's guaranteed delivery of supply, we are guaranteed that we will deliver your shed, there's a guaranteed backing behind us no matter what."
Sheds 'n' Homes Bathurst supplies a range of sheds, garages and even kit homes to residents in the Central West.
Previous owner Paul Oxley said after three decades in the business, it was time to hand over to the next generation.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"After 30 years my time had come," he said.
"We need someone young and enthusiastic in here now, and it's just a new world as far as technology is concerned and I've never been great with technology."
While COVID knocked around many businesses, Sheds 'n' Homes Bathurst really thrived during the pandemic.
Though there were a few issues with delays - which was seen in most industries around the world - all in all, Mr Oxley said things were going well and he has ended his time on a positive note.
"COVID, for this industry, was one of the best things that happened," he said.
"People weren't going on holidays, they weren't spending money, so they were starting to put money back into the house with sheds, or new kitchens, or whatever.
"We went through a bit of an issue with colorbond steel, they couldn't keep up with it because the housing industry was booming.
"But that sometimes happens, it's just an industry thing and they catch up."
Mr Stanford is looking forward to embarking on his new business venture, and keeping everything going that Mr Oxley worked so hard for.
Maintaining the reputation of the business by providing guaranteed sheds that are 100 percent BlueScope Australian made is a responsibility Mr Stanford takes very seriously.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.