GRAB your bike and your helmet and be part of the inaugural #BathurstGravel, a new cycling event that will span the globe.
More than just your traditional cycling race, the #BathurstGravel is one half of a larger event that will strengthen the friendship between Bathurst and its sister city of Cirencester in the United Kingdom.
Both cities will host their own cycling event on May 11, 2024.
In Bathurst, the event will be owned, organised and promoted by the Rotary Club of Bathurst, but it is doing so in conjunction with Bathurst Regional Council, Charles Sturt University and other parties in the community.
Council has allocated $20,000 in its budget for the year to get the event off the ground, with it hoped the event will become self-sufficient in the future.
Rob Barlow, the Rotary Club president elect, said the organisers want the #BathurstGravel to one day serve as a replacement for the Blayney to Bathurst (B2B) race.
"Everyone I talk to has shown so much interest and expressed that they want to be involved and support an event that is going to eventually be a replacement of the old B2B format, but very much rebranding and doing something completely different for," he said.
The key difference will be who the event is targeted at: families instead of elite cyclists, although they are welcome, too.
Mr Barlow said the event will primarily be conducted off-road, utilising a mix of public and private land and gravel paths.
While the 10-kilometre course is still being developed, the event will start on the Charles Sturt University campus and take participants to Boundary Road Reserve, the base of Mount Panorama, and back to the university via Panorama Avenue.
There could also be an online component to the event, where people on stationary bikes can participate virtually.
"It's a huge, burgeoning fraternity of the cycling world and it would give them an opportunity to be part of an across-the-world event involving Cirencester and Bathurst," Mr Barlow said.
The people of Cirencester will participate in their own event on May 11, 2024, following a similar style of course through Lord Bathurst's estate.
Councillor Jess Jennings is excited about the dual events and the opportunity to further build on the friendship between Bathurst and Cirencester.
"We've been wanting to see greater activity between the two councils and the two cities, and at the moment you'd have to say this is the biggest exchange item on our agenda that's actually being put into practice," he said.
"It's looking pretty good, and the virtual stuff is pretty interesting."
The Bathurst Business Chamber is also backing the event, with board member Sam Forbutt saying it will open up opportunities for tourism and connection between the two cities.
"There's a lot involved with cycling tourism and by promoting that within town and getting people to come and participate, it brings that business to town and it opens up new avenues for people as well," he said.
More information about the #BathurstGravel is expected to be shared in late 2023 as the details are finalised.
To keep up to date with what is happening, visit bathurstcyclingfestival.org.
