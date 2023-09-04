PANORAMA's quest to reach the pinnacle of football in the Central West is over for another year, after it was dumped out of the finals on Saturday.
Playing on their home turf at Proctor Park, the Goats were 3-0 down before they could score one of their own in a disappointing 3-1 win.
Panorama captain Paul Long said it was a disappointing way to finish the season, admitting his team was unable to make the most of the opportunities they had.
"It was one of those days that if we were able to put some of those chances away - even I had a few opportunities early on - it could've potentially been a different story," he said.
"We can be our own worst enemy at times and that probably in a way could have been the case on the weekend."
The Goats came out the better of the two teams and threw everything they could at Barnies in the first 10 minutes, but they were unable to find the back of the net.
Barnies weathered the storm and found an opportunity in the 22nd minute when Duncan Logan sent a free kick into the mixer.
Defending the free kick, Ryan Peacock was deemed to have interfered with a Barnies player and Dubbo referee David Hemsworth awarded a spot kick to the visitors.
Logan stepped up and slotted it past Panorama goal keeper Chris Davis and the team from Orange had an early lead.
And it took another six minutes when Barnies doubled their advantage, with joint-golden boot winner Carlos Castrillon working his magic.
Jarvis Marat sent in a cross from his own half, which Castrillon brought down with a fine touch, before he beat Thomas Dale with pace and scored.
Panorama trailed 2-0 at the break and Guihot's men needed a good start to the second half, but it all went terribly wrong in the opening minutes.
Dylan White attempted a back pass off the head to his defenders, but it didn't have enough pace and Castrillon pounced.
The Colombian hit the ball ahead of the Panorama defenders, raced ahead to meet Davis one-on-one and chipped him from outside the box to score.
Jaiden Culbert would pull one back for Panorama in the 57th minute, when he headed home a goal, which came from a White cross.
The Goats were unable to mount a comeback and their afternoon was made even worse when Steven Long was sent from the field following his second bookable offence.
Long said Barnies first goal came against the run of play, which he believes may have ultimately changed the flow of the game.
"We probably struggled to adapt after that," he said.
"We tried to keep doing what we were doing and we were doing the right things early on.
"It was a physical game and we relish that at the same time. I just think it was just the way it panned out."
Barnies skipper Duncan Logan said his team handled everything the Goats threw at them, especially in the opening and closing stages.
"It's an awesome feeling to be playing the grand final," he said.
"The goal for the squad at the start of the year was to play finals and improve on last year's finish so I'm really pleased.
"The first 15 minutes were a bit frantic. After then we settled and started to play some good football.
"We knew at half time we needed to come out and get a third goal to secure the win and that played out well.
"We had to grind out the game, they threw a lot of bodies forward looking for those goals."
The win for Barnstoneworth United means it'll face Bathurst '75 in the grand final on Saturday, September 10.
In the last meeting between the two teams at Orange on July 22, Barnies claimed a 6-2 win against a 10-man Bathurst '75, while the royal blues won the first encounter 4-1 at Bathurst back on April 29.
The match will kick-off from Proctor Park at 4pm.
