Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Faces at the 2023 Carillon Business Awards at Bathurst Goldfields

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 9 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HUNDREDS of locals have dressed up in their best gala attire to attend the 2023 Bathurst Carillon Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.