HUNDREDS of locals have dressed up in their best gala attire to attend the 2023 Bathurst Carillon Business Awards.
With 18 awards up for grabs, everyone attending the 39th year arrived ready for a great night.
The event was held at Bathurst Goldfields, with the venue putting on a beautiful display.
The awards night is held annually and highlights all of the terrific work Bathurst businesses have done over the past 12 months.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
From cafes and restaurants to accountants and support services, there was a wide range of organisations in attendance.
The categories awarded on the night include;
The Western Advocate attended the gala night and snapped some shots of everyone looking fabulous.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.