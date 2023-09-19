A WOMAN has been taken off the road for three months after she was busted behind the wheel after smoking drugs.
Chloe Davis, 25, of Buna Street, Orange was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 of driving with an illegal drug in her blood.
Police said they were patrolling Bradwardine Road in Bathurst about 5.50am on May 1, 2023 when they saw Davis behind the wheel of a white Mitsubishi Triton, court papers said.
Police activated their warning lights and stopped Davis for random testing.
After she gave her licence to officers, Davis was subject to an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard she gave a positive reading for methamphetamine.
Davis was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she told officers she hadn't smoked drugs "for a few days".
While in police custody, Davis gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later supported by forensic analysis.
In handing down her sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said Davis did not have an "extremely bad record", but noted her one prior driving with drug charge.
Ms Ellis ultimately found the matter proved in Davis' absence.
In addition to the disqualification period, Davis was fined $800.
