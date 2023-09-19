Western Advocate
Chloe Davis in Bathurst Court for driving after smoking meth

By Court Reporter
Updated September 19 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 2:30pm
A WOMAN has been taken off the road for three months after she was busted behind the wheel after smoking drugs.

