ALARM bells rang for a magistrate as she learned of a "chaotic" woman's life.
Jody Marie Harding, 38, of Daley Close, The Oaks pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on September 6, 2023 to intimidation.
During an afternoon of drinking alcohol at the victim's home on Brilliant Street in Bathurst on July 11, 2023, Harding threatened to hit them in the midst of a heated argument, court papers said.
Harding continued to verbally abuse the woman for four hours until the victim reported the matter to police the following morning about 2.30am.
"Get away from me, you've just said all of those hurtful things," the victim said, who claimed to be shaking with fear.
Harding was arrested by police that day and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she declined to be interviewed.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said during sentencing she was "very worried" about Harding, who had "a lot of matters of violence on her record".
"There are so many alarm bells ringing," Ms Ellis said.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client at the time was "motivated by a misguided attempt to correct the victim's behaviour".
"There was no ill intent," Mr Kuan said.
Ms Ellis noted Harding had a "chaotic life", which included bouts of homelessness, and said her hope was for the sentence to offer support.
"All of this is sticky tape to keep you out of custody. That's not the home I want you to have," Ms Ellis said.
Harding was placed on an 18-month community correction order with the condition she do 60 hours of unpaid community service work.
