Repeated sexual abuse of a child and assault of her three-month-old puppy in Orange has landed a man behind bars.
Discussion of "red flags" for domestic murder and yelling from the public gallery by family members dominated sentencing at Orange Local Court this month.
The offender - who cannot be named due to a court order - sexually abused the young girl either side of her 15th birthday on numerous occasions, both at her home and in public.
Physical assault including choking into unconsciousness was also found by the court. When unable to locate the girl, he hit her young dog.
"The puppy was a proxy for its owner," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
"Are you aware of the work on red flags for domestic homicide?"
The man attended court in person, supported by about five family members. He wore a purple buttoned shirt with a black tie and smiled throughout proceedings.
His lawyer said the child was a "willing participant" in the sexual assault. He argued a sentence should be served in the community.
A four-year prison term was instead handed down. Application for bail to appeal the decision was refused.
The man's family yelled support and cried as the verdict was delivered.
