A 13-lot subdivision has been given the green light to proceed by Bathurst Regional Council after the matter was deferred pending further consultation.
Plans for the subdivision off Vista Place, White Rock, were lodged with council in early 2023 and were referred to the June, 2023 ordinary meeting for determination.
However, comments made by neighbouring property owners during that night's public forum gave councillors pause.
Instead of accepting council staff's recommendation to approve the subdivision, councillors opted to defer it to a future meeting to allow for further discussion with the neighbours about their drainage concerns.
The neighbours, Antony and Britt Cullen-Ward, told council that their property had flooded multiple times before, costing them their life savings, and they feared further development would overwhelm their own drainage capacity.
The development application for the subdivision came before councillors again at the August 16, 2023 meeting, where they voted to approve the plans subject to conditions.
Councillor Marg Hogan said, following a working party and site visit, she was satisfied the subdivision would not impact the neighbours' property.
"We walked the entire site and we clearly saw the various heights and contours," she said.
"Additional drainage measures have been added, and from my perspective, I'm comfortable for this development to go ahead
"I'm also extremely sympathetic to the issues that Mr and Mrs Cullen-Ward are facing, but I'm satisfied that this development will not impact that property."
The report prepared by council staff came to the same conclusion, stating that the subject site is not located in the catchment of the watercourse and therefore will not convey any additional stormwater in that direction.
As a condition of consent, the developer will need to prepare a stormwater drainage management plan for the development of the entire site, detailing water flow characteristics within and from the site to the designated drainage channel, treatment and handling of runoff from the development, potential pollution sources and proposed control mechanisms.
At a minimum, council expects this plan to demonstrate collection of stormwater from the upstream properties, ensuring that all lots are shaped towards an open channel stormwater system and that all stormwater is collected and directed towards the stormwater easement at the north western corner of the site.
The developer is also required to construct inter allotment drainage to drain all lots not draining naturally to a public road.
