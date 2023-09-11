Western Advocate
Home/Video/Animal

Approval for 13-lot subdivision in White Rock after drainage fears

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 11 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 13-lot subdivision has been given the green light to proceed by Bathurst Regional Council after the matter was deferred pending further consultation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.