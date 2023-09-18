Man receives conviction and fine after being caught with illicit drugs

A MAN who was caught by police with illicit drugs has been convicted and fined in his absence.
Danny Smith, 38, of Tyagong Street, Grenfell, did not appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, August 30 to face two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police documents before the court told how Smith was pulled over by police on July 21, 2023 at around 9pm in Kelso.
As the accused opened the driver's door, police said they could immediately smell cannabis coming from within the vehicle.
Police said they asked Smith if there was anything in the vehicle that he wanted to declare, but he said there was not.
Police said they advised the accused that they could smell cannabis and Smith subsequently said there was cannabis in the vehicle.
After a general search, police said they found two small resealable bags of methylamphetamine in Smith's left pants pocket.
Smith said it was two "fifties" of "ice" and that he was going to use it over the weekend, according to police.
Police said they subsequently found a small foil fold in the driver's footwell, which contained a bud of cannabis.
Police weighed the illicit drugs, with the methylamphetamine weighing 0.81 grams and the cannabis leaf one gram.
Magistrate Clare Farnan dealt with the matter ex-parte and convicted and fined Smith $400 for the charge related to the methylamphetamine and $200 for the charge related to the cannabis.
