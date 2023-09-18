IT TOOK a late goal from Jasmin Christie-Johnston, but it was enough for Panorama FC to claim a third Bathurst District Football women's premier league title on Sunday.
Played at Proctor Park, the result capped off Panorama's impressive season, winning 16 out of a possible 19 regular season games on the way to claiming the minor premiership.
Panorama captain Emily Cochrane said her team was pushed all the way by a resilient Abercrombie side.
"This win feels amazing," she said.
"The girls had a great season. We have a few new players and it's great for them to actually have the opportunity to play in the grand final and take it out."
Teegan Ward opened the scoring in the 25th minute, when she finished off a set piece play after Sarah Colman had sent the ball into the mixer.
It isn't the first time Ward has scored in a grand final for Panorama against Abercrombie, the talented forward scored the winner with 94 seconds left in the 2020 decider.
But Ward's goal on Sunday wouldn't be the winner, as Abercrombie would hit back just before the break.
Abercrombie sent the ball into the box from the corner and after a scramble, it was Charlie-Mai Fox who got the ball into the back of the net, a minute before half-time.
Panorama kept hammering the Abercrombie back line and it eventually broke with just three minutes left on the clock, in a similar fashion to the first goal.
Colman sent another free kick into the box and this time it was Jasmin Christie-Johnston who got a touch to send the ball into the back of the net.
It would be the final goal of the game, it what was a tough, close encounter.
Abercrombie captain Taylah Murphy said her team played its best game all season, but admitted the Panorama team was just too good.
"It was a close game, probably our best game all season. Pano is a great side and have been for the past five or so years," she said.
"We weren't expecting to come out and beat them. We were just happy to be in the grand final. We're a brand new side and to come from fourth place, is great. 100-
"We had to go through three straight knockout matches just to get here. Most of these girls have come from Macquarie United and a few other sides. A lot of them haven't even seen a grand final. So to bring them all here today, everyone's just happy to win .
"We'll come back next year even stronger."
All senior winners on Sunday included:
