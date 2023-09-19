SHE'S improved every race, so could start number four be the night Nigela 'Blings' it all together?
Two-year-old filly Nigela Bling will step out on the track for her biggest test yet, when she competes in a Breeders Challenge heat at Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
Driver Olivia Frisby will take the reins on Wednesday night, September 20, aboard the filly who is trained and owned by her father, Nigel.
Having only had her licence for a few years, if Nigela Bling qualifies for the Group 1 $150,000 final, it will be the biggest drive of Frisby's career.
But there's few steps along the road to the final, with the first being the heat on Wednesday night.
"It will be a test, but she has the draw and every start she keeps getting better, so I think she will definitely be up there," Frisby said.
While having only stepped out in race conditions on three occasions, the two year-old filly has improved every time and shown versatility.
In her first two starts she showed a good turn of foot when sprinting home to run fourth and second at the Bathrust track.
Then at her most recent start at Cowra, she had to do it tough. Sitting outside of the leader for most of the journey and only just getting run down on the line, finishing second.
But despite the filly's display of toughness at Cowra, Frisby said she isn't planning on getting into any speed battles early on.
Being able to hold a nice forward position with Nigela Bling, following one of the fancied runners, is her plan of attack heading into the heat on Wednesday night.
"I think she's better with a sit, she is a lot more switched on with cover," Frisby said.
"I do think in the future she will be more tough, but it's just a learning curve at this stage because she's still learning to race."
Being bred out of a mare that the family weren't sure was worth breeding from, and always being very little, Frisby and her dad weren't really expecting much from the filly.
But much to their excitement, Nigela Bling has continued to give 100 percent every start and improve each time.
While you can train a horse to race and improve its fitness, you can't train a horse to have a competitive heart - they're born with it.
And according to Frisby, she couldn't ask any more of her little filly.
There will be eight Breeders Challenge heats run on Wednesday night for the two and three-year old horses, with the first scheduled for 5.43pm.
