A MAN who decided to get behind the wheel without a licence and with "no reason" to drive has scored more time off the road.
Sam Russell Pleming, 39, of Lord Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on September 13, 2023 for driving with a refused licence application.
Pleming was behind the wheel of a white ute heading north along Panorama Avenue in Mitchell about 3pm on July 25, 2023 when he was stopped by police, court papers said.
Police asked for Pleming's licence, which had expired on June 25, 2023.
"I only noticed it [expiration] yesterday," Pleming said to officers.
"I tried that online thing but it wouldn't work online, it said the service was down."
After hearing Pleming had "no reason" to be behind the wheel, police went to their car and did checks with Transport for NSW.
The court heard officers found Pleming's licence had been refused from July 20, 2023 until March 19, 2024 for demerit points and a prior driving with drug charge.
Police also found Pleming's licence was refused on July 20 due to a number of declarations he had made during an online application.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Pleming aloud in open court, and noted his written plea of guilty.
Ms Ellis considered issuing a warrant, but decided against the "extreme" measure.
"He has an unenviable driving record," Ms Ellis said of Pleming.
Pleming was convicted and fined $1800.
He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
